News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
47 minutes ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
1 hour ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK
2 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
2 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
3 hours ago Love Island summer start date revealed - and there’s not long to wait

Fight at Wigan social club over bank holiday weekend leads to four people being arrested

Four people were arrested after a fight broke out at a Wigan social club over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

By Alan Weston
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Merseyside Police said the suspects were arrested after a report of an “altercation” in Garswood on Saturday night.

At around 6.20pm, officers were called to Garswood Sports and Social Club, on Garswood Road, where it was reported that a fight had broken out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The altercation had ended when they arrived.

Police were called to the Garswood Sports & Social Club in Ashton-in-Makerfield on the evening of Easter SaturdayPolice were called to the Garswood Sports & Social Club in Ashton-in-Makerfield on the evening of Easter Saturday
Police were called to the Garswood Sports & Social Club in Ashton-in-Makerfield on the evening of Easter Saturday
Most Popular
Read More
Elderly man dies after ‘suspected medical episode’ and woman injured as car cras...

One man attended hospital after the incident, but did not need medical treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four people – three men aged 18 to 21 and a woman aged 44 – were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault and criminal damage.

They have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police via Twitter or Facebook, using reference 23000298667.