Fight at Wigan social club over bank holiday weekend leads to four people being arrested

Merseyside Police said the suspects were arrested after a report of an “altercation” in Garswood on Saturday night.

At around 6.20pm, officers were called to Garswood Sports and Social Club, on Garswood Road, where it was reported that a fight had broken out.

The altercation had ended when they arrived.

Police were called to the Garswood Sports & Social Club in Ashton-in-Makerfield on the evening of Easter Saturday

One man attended hospital after the incident, but did not need medical treatment.

Four people – three men aged 18 to 21 and a woman aged 44 – were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault and criminal damage.

They have been released on bail pending further inquiries.