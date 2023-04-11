Fight at Wigan social club over bank holiday weekend leads to four people being arrested
Four people were arrested after a fight broke out at a Wigan social club over the Easter bank holiday weekend.
Merseyside Police said the suspects were arrested after a report of an “altercation” in Garswood on Saturday night.
At around 6.20pm, officers were called to Garswood Sports and Social Club, on Garswood Road, where it was reported that a fight had broken out.
The altercation had ended when they arrived.
One man attended hospital after the incident, but did not need medical treatment.
Four people – three men aged 18 to 21 and a woman aged 44 – were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including affray, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, assault and criminal damage.
They have been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police via Twitter or Facebook, using reference 23000298667.