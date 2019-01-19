Final plans under way for Billy Livesley's funeral

An inquest has opened into the death of popular father-to-be Billy Livesley.

The 21-year-old was rushed to hospital after being found seriously injured on Bickershaw Lane, Abram, shortly after 9.35pm on Friday, December 28.

Despite medics’ attempts to save him, Billy, from Platt Bridge, died the following evening at Salford Royal Hospital.

A murder investigation was launched and a post-mortem examination showed he died from a significant head injury.

A file has now been passed to the coroner and an inquest was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court this week.

In a short hearing, the inquest was adjourned until a future date, yet to be fixed.

Plans are being made for a funeral for Billy, with many people expected to attend.

A date has not yet been confirmed, but it is hoped there will be motorbikes, quad bikes and cars in the procession.

Five men have been arrested in the investigation into Billy’s death. Peter Connor, 31, of no fixed address, was charged with murder earlier this month.

He appeared at Manchester Crown Court and was remanded in custody until a further hearing in February.

Two men, aged 22 and 24, arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A 57-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit attempted murder was released under investigation, while a 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder was released by police with no further action.