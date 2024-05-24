Fine for man who shouted racist abuse at his Wigan neighbour
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 42-year-old Wigan man has admitted to a charge of hurling racially aggravated abuse and threats at a neighbour.
Stuart Harrison, of Church Street in Golborne, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a single charge of causing Shaun Ashby fear of violence on May 3 last year.
He was hit with a £180 fine and a restraining order preventing any contact with his victim until June 2026.