Fine for man who shouted racist abuse at his Wigan neighbour

By Charles Graham
Published 24th May 2024, 12:30 BST
A 42-year-old Wigan man has admitted to a charge of hurling racially aggravated abuse and threats at a neighbour.

Stuart Harrison, of Church Street in Golborne, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a single charge of causing Shaun Ashby fear of violence on May 3 last year.

He was hit with a £180 fine and a restraining order preventing any contact with his victim until June 2026.