Fines for Wigan Covid rule-breakers who went to the Lakes during strict lockdown

Two Wigan men who flouted Covid rules when lockdown was at its strictest by taking a trip to the Lake District are facing hefty court bills.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 12:28 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 12:30 pm

Chad Dermott, 31, of Darlington Street East, Ince, and Wayne Dermott, 57, of Appleton Grove, Goose Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit travelling to Coniston on January 5 this year when Greater Manchester was under Tier 4 restrictions preventing such leisure excursions.

They were fined and must also pay court costs and a surcharge to victim services, the total coming to £848 each.

Picturesque Coniston was a no-go area for Wigan residents at the beginning of the year
Wigan and Leigh Courts of Justice