Fines for Wigan Covid rule-breakers who went to the Lakes during strict lockdown
Two Wigan men who flouted Covid rules when lockdown was at its strictest by taking a trip to the Lake District are facing hefty court bills.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 12:28 pm
Updated
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 12:30 pm
Chad Dermott, 31, of Darlington Street East, Ince, and Wayne Dermott, 57, of Appleton Grove, Goose Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit travelling to Coniston on January 5 this year when Greater Manchester was under Tier 4 restrictions preventing such leisure excursions.
They were fined and must also pay court costs and a surcharge to victim services, the total coming to £848 each.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.