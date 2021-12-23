Fines for Wigan Covid rule-breakers who went to the Lakes during strict lockdown

Chad Dermott, 31, of Darlington Street East, Ince, and Wayne Dermott, 57, of Appleton Grove, Goose Green, appeared before borough magistrates to admit travelling to Coniston on January 5 this year when Greater Manchester was under Tier 4 restrictions preventing such leisure excursions.

They were fined and must also pay court costs and a surcharge to victim services, the total coming to £848 each.

