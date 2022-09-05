Firearms discovered in stolen car after police pursuit in Wigan
Two firearms were found in a stolen car after a police pursuit in Wigan.
Police were called to reports of a large fight involving around 30 people on Wood Street, Newtown, at 11.40pm on Saturday.
As officers arrived, a silver Citroen C3 car sped away and a pursuit took place.
During the chase, the vehicle rammed a police car before stopping on Wood Lane, in Standish.
Most Popular
-
1
Fiancée pays tribute to 'love of her life' killed in a crash on a busy Wigan road
-
2
Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Three men arrested in connection with the killing of the nine-year-old in Liverpool
-
3
Crown court date for unlicensed Wigan driver who failed to stop for police
-
4
Police appeal for help to find wanted Wigan man
-
5
Luke Marsden: Wiganers want a town centre to be proud of and one we want to visit
The car was abandoned and the occupants ran away before officers arrived. They have not yet been detained by police.
Two firearms were discovered in the car, which was then seized and found to have been stolen in Wigan earlier that day.
Police say their initial inquiries suggest the occupants of the car were going to commit a criminal offence.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police 0161 856 7094, quoting log 392, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.