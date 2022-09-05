Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a large fight involving around 30 people on Wood Street, Newtown, at 11.40pm on Saturday.

As officers arrived, a silver Citroen C3 car sped away and a pursuit took place.

During the chase, the vehicle rammed a police car before stopping on Wood Lane, in Standish.

The car was abandoned and the occupants ran away before officers arrived. They have not yet been detained by police.

Two firearms were discovered in the car, which was then seized and found to have been stolen in Wigan earlier that day.

Police say their initial inquiries suggest the occupants of the car were going to commit a criminal offence.