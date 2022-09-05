News you can trust since 1853
Firearms discovered in stolen car after police pursuit in Wigan

Two firearms were found in a stolen car after a police pursuit in Wigan.

By Holly Pritchard
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:43 pm

Police were called to reports of a large fight involving around 30 people on Wood Street, Newtown, at 11.40pm on Saturday.

As officers arrived, a silver Citroen C3 car sped away and a pursuit took place.

During the chase, the vehicle rammed a police car before stopping on Wood Lane, in Standish.

Police were initially called to a large fight on Wood Street in Newtown

The car was abandoned and the occupants ran away before officers arrived. They have not yet been detained by police.

Two firearms were discovered in the car, which was then seized and found to have been stolen in Wigan earlier that day.

Police say their initial inquiries suggest the occupants of the car were going to commit a criminal offence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police 0161 856 7094, quoting log 392, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.