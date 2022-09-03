Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, September 2, Merseyside Police charged Robert Massey, 43, of Piele Road in Haydock, with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The charge comes after officers discovered the woman after 9am on Wednesday August 31 at her home, also on Piele Road where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Man charged with murder after woman found dead

Massey is being held in custody and will make an appearance at Liverpool Remand Court on Saturday September 3.

The force have said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to call 101, or contact them via direct message on Twitter @MerPolCC.