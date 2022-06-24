Firefighters called to Wigan borough house fire and find a cannabis farm

Firefighters forced their way into the address on Wigan Road in Atherton town centre at 1am on Friday June 24 to find dozens of illegally growing plants in four of its rooms.

The overheating of hydroponic equipment or some kind of electrical fault are thought to have been the cause of the relatively small fire which had started in a front, first floor bedroom.

The floors of four rooms at the house were covered in cannabis plants in pots

Crews from both Atherton and Hindley attended the incident which was reported by a member of the public being dropped off nearby who saw smoke coming from windows, the door and the eaves of the house.

A team wearing breathing apparatus dealt with the fire which mainly affected the plants and equipment.

If there had been any occupants in the mid-terrace property at the time the blaze broke out, there was no-one there when emergency services arrived.

Atherton crew manager Phil Dearden said there were around a dozen plants in pots in each room at various stages of their development.

He said that the matter was now in the hands of the police who would be confiscating all the plants and related equipment for investigation.