The body of Christopher Hughes was found on land close to the M58 at Skelmersdale on Tuesday February 22.

A post-mortem examination later concluded that the Marsh Green 37-year-old dad died as a result of multiple serious injuries in a "frenzied attack".

Christopher Hughes and his mum Susan

Alan Jad, 51, of Ridyard Street,Wigan Khalil Awla, 48, of Greenwood Avenue, , Erland Spahiu, 33, of Uppingham, Skelmersdale; Curtis Balbas, 30, of Matheson Drive, Wigan and Dean Smeaton O'Neill-Davey, 29 of Bulteel Street all appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on the morning of March 5.

They have been remanded in custody until their next hearing at Manchester Crown Court on April 8

Shortly after 4.30pm on Friday February 18, a member of the public reported seeing a man being forced into the back of a vehicle on Almond Grove, Worsley Hall.

An investigation was launched and officers established that this was likely to be Christopher.