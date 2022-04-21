Five Wigan people arrested on suspicion of committing robberies in Lancashire

Four men and a woman from Wigan were detained by detectives probing two Co-op robberies in Lancashire.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 8:23 am

Warrants were executed in Wigan by police on April 13 following shop raids in Chorley and Preston.

The first was at 10.20pm on March 21 at the Co-op in Granton Walk, Preston, when a large quantity of cigarettes and cash were stolen.

Money and tobacco was again taken in an April 11 robbery at the Co-op in Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods.

Three men have since appeared before Preston justices charged with robbery, false imprisonment and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place;

They are: Daniel Holding, 32, of Arley Close, Aspull; Daniel Lewis, 34, of Battersby Street, Ince; and Matthew Lowe, 34, of Chatham Street, Ince.

A 43-year-old Wigan woman was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to commit robbery, and a 53-year-old Wigan man was arrested on suspicion of robbery. Both were released under investigation pending further inquiries.