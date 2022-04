Officers are “increasingly concerned for the welfare” of 39-year-old Claire Axon from Tyldesley who was last seen at 9pm on Wednesday April 20.

She is 5ft 5ins tall with brown hair and thought to be wearing a yellow mustard-coloured puffa jacket, blue jeans and black baseball cap.

Missing Claire Axon