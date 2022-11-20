Five-year road ban for Wigan drug addict caught driving under the influence
A drug addict from Wigan who was caught driving under the influence of cocaine has been banned from the road for five years.
By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
20th Nov 2022, 5:11pm
Part of 52-year-old Colin Ackers's community punishment involves undergoing a drug dependency programme.
The bench heard he failed a drug test after police stopped his Citroen car on Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, on November 17 2021.
Most Popular
As well as the long disqualification and drug programme, Ackers must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, costs and victim services surcharge totalling £300.