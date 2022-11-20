News you can trust since 1853
Five-year road ban for Wigan drug addict caught driving under the influence

A drug addict from Wigan who was caught driving under the influence of cocaine has been banned from the road for five years.

By Charles Graham
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Nov 2022, 5:11pm

Part of 52-year-old Colin Ackers's community punishment involves undergoing a drug dependency programme.

The bench heard he failed a drug test after police stopped his Citroen car on Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge, on November 17 2021.

Park of Ackers's punishment includes a drug rehabilitation programme

As well as the long disqualification and drug programme, Ackers must also complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine, costs and victim services surcharge totalling £300.