The incident took place at Azadi Barber Lounge in Bolton Road, Ashton.

A CCTV camera outside the shop showed the flat bed van travelling down the road before slowing down, reversing onto the pavement, smashing into the metal shutters, and then driving off again in the same direction.

Farhad Sharif (left) and Obid Hussain (right) at Azadi Barber Lounge, Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield. The shop front with shutters was intentionally rammed into by a truck, caught on CCTV, causing damage to the shutters and needs a new frontage.

Video of the aftermath of the attack taken inside the shop on Tuesday (September 5) showed bent and twisted metal, and shattered glass.

The barber shop was opened in April 2021 by Farhad Sharif and Obid Hussain and has already gained a loyal following in that time.

Farhad said: "The doors and shutters are all gone, and so has the frame of the doors. It's caused around £5,000 worth of damage, we're not insured for this, and we don't know when we can get it fixed.

"We've got no idea why anyone would do this. We haven't got a problem with anyone."

The van attack caused extensive damage to the front of the barbershop

In the meantime, the barbershop has re-opened but plastic sheeting has had to be put up over the entrance until permanent repairs can be carried out."

Customers and well-wishers took to social media to show their support for the barbershop following the attack in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Ken Worthington said: "Scandalous. A small business now having to have the extra cost of repairs."

Vic Walsh said: "Lovely people in here. It'll just make me go a bit more often to support them further."

Carol Newens said: "Absolutely disgraceful, drove past earlier and it's terrible mess."