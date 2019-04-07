Football authorities condemn racist abuse as Wigan Athletic player targeted

The football authorities have strongly condemned the racist abuse suffered by a Wigan Athletic star as other incidents against players are being investigated.



The English Football League (EFL) issued a statement after Latics full-back Nathan Byrne was sent a vile message on his personal Twitter account.

It was a weekend of shame for the sport as a Brentford supporter was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing a Derby County player and several Northampton Town squad members were allegedly picked out for disgusting comments during a team walk ahead of their game with Notts County.

Wigan Athletic have already reported the incident involving Byrne to the police and said on Saturday the club was "angered" by what has happened.

The EFL has now slammed the racist comments as well while Kick It Out added to the chorus of condemnation.

The EFL's statement read: "The EFL was saddened, disappointed and angered to hear of further reports of alleged racism following the conclusion of some matches on Saturday afternoon.

“It was exceptionally disappointing that this happened as clubs up and down the country were raising awareness of such issues as part of Kick it Out’s Week of Action.

“We remain fully committed to continuing to work alongside The FA and Premier League as well as other relevant parties to ensure that football provides a welcoming environment for supporters attending matches and those participating in them.

“We cannot, and will not, accept this type of behaviour inside our stadiums, as we know our clubs won’t."

In a statement released on Twitter Kick It Out said: "Another week, another group of players racially abused.

“We won’t stop highlighting this disgraceful behaviour while it remains deeply ingrained within football. We’ll be liaising with the relevant authorities and offering support to clubs and players involved.”