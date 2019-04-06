Wigan Athletic working with police after racist abuse of player on social media

Wigan Athletic are working with the police after one of the club's players was racially abused on social media.

A furious club statement said vile comments were posted on Nathan Byrne's personal Twitter account on Saturday afternoon.

Other news: Bristol City 2 Wigan Athletic 2



The club said it was "angered" by what had happened.

Latics have reported the abuse to police and are promising to work with the authorities to assist an investigation.

The statement said: "There is no place for discrimination in society and social media is not an exception to those rules. We find this behaviour abhorrent."

Winger Byrne played in Latics' 2-2 draw at Bristol City on Saturday, scoring a dramatic 93rd minute equaliser for Paul Cook's side to ensure a share of the spoils.