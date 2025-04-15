Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Supporters of both Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers have been jailed, received extended banning orders and large fines after a fight broke out following a game.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Violence erupted in Westhoughton after the two sides faced each other in August 2023.

Following an investigation and media appeals, officers from Greater Manchester Police carried out several early-morning warrants in November the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Hockey was jailed for 16 months

Bradley Jones, 33 of Rose Avenue, Wigan, was jailed for three years and four months for violent disorder, which included being on bail for similar offences from the violent disorder in Southport alongside a five year football banning order (FBO).

David Hockey, 34, of Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge, was jailed for 16 months for violent disorder and also handed a seven year FBO, including an existing one from Police Scotland.

Martin Dowd, 44, of Wigan was given a suspended jail sentence, victim surcharge and three year FBO.

David Davies, 41, of Wigan was also given a suspended jail sentence, victim surcharge and five year FBO.

Keiron Jones, 40, of Wigan was handed a suspended jail sentence, victim surcharge and four year FBO.

Lee Harrison, 22, of Wigan was also handed a suspended jail sentence, victim surcharge and a three year FBO.

David Howells, 58, from Leigh was given a community order, four year FBO and victim surcharge.

Stephen Ince, 41, of Marlbrook Walk, Westhoughton, Bolton, was jailed for 21 months, given a six year FBO and victim surcharge.

Adam Sayers, 45, of Coach House, Kendal was jailed for 12 months and handed a six year FBO.

Paul Regan, 35, of Worsley, Salford was given a suspended jail sentence, community order and six year FBO.

Troy Taylor, 25, of Little Lever was sentenced to a community order, four year FBO and victim surcharge.

Joshua Nicholson, 19, of Harwood, Bolton was given a community order, three year FBO and victim surcharge.

Anthony Pennington, 39 from Westhoughton was handed a suspended jail sentence, community order and victim surcharge.

Two teenagers aged 17 were previously dealt with and banned from football for three years each.

The judge at Bolton Crown Court praised the officers directly involved for their efforts in acting in a fair but strong prosecution using the evidence available as part of a complex investigation after initially dealing with the immediate aftermath.

Specialised officers proactively police football matches across Greater Manchester at all levels to ensure the community can enjoy the day out without being put in harm’s way, and understand the vast majority go to games without the intention of causing violence and focus on the events on the pitch by supporting their team.

Violence broke out following the Latics vs Bolton game

Det Insp Tony Lunt, of Bolton CID, said: "This was pre-planned disorder and innocent people were caught up in the violence.

"The violence that followed this match has no place in football and overshadowed a well-planned, well-policed operation after a lot of work between GMP and the two clubs.

“There were innocent people caught up in the violence and that simply will not be tolerated - we want to ensure people can attend matches safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These people will now have to face the consequences of their actions which will prevent any further repeat offences. This action will have a hugely positive impact in improved behaviour and reducing instances of disorder.

“We have brought these successful prosecutions following a meticulous and thorough investigation in conjunction with the two clubs, with others to be prosecuted in due course.”