Lee Ashcroft, pleaded guilty to making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

The 39-year-old was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Liverpool Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also ordered to carry out a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Lee Ashcroft pleaded guilty to making an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

Ashcroft, who was a constable in GMP's Special Operations, had been due to stand trial but entered a guilty plea at Liverpool Crown Court on October 24, having resigned from the force three days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested in October 2020 on suspicion of possession of indecent images of children after officers executed a search warrant at his home.

A number of items were seized including his mobile phone and a laptop computer found under a bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashcroft admitted accessing the dark web to visit coding forums and transferring money to an unknown person for advice on selling cryptocurrency.

However, when the computer was examined, forensic officers found a video of children engaging in sexual activity lasting almost eight minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also established that Ashcroft owned the computer and that the video had been accessed.

Det Insp Suzanne Keenaghan, of GMP's Online Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “We expect our officers and staff to uphold the highest standards and Ashcroft's behaviour fell well below what is expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will not stand for this behaviour and we are prepared to take robust action whenever any offending comes to light - whether by proactively identifying it ourselves or responding to reports made to us.

“Ashcroft's actions were inexcusable and have undermined the very essence of policing's core value of protecting the public and helping those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This kind of offending and abuse is depraved and sends a firm warning to those who feel that they can commit these offences from behind a computer screen - we will do all in our power to identify you and bring you to justice.

"I would encourage anyone affected by this case to contact police, or our partners, to report any abuse or exploitation so that the relevant authorities can act on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad