Wigan man who attacked and neglected his pet dog narrowly avoids a jail term

Leon Butler, 25, of Lancaster Road, Hindley, had previous appeared before borough justices to admit inflicting injuries on a dark coloured dog and failing to protect two dogs from rough, frightening and potentially handling.

The offences took place on June 16 and 17 this year. The bench gave him a 16-week custodial sentence but suspended it for 12 months.

He was ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.