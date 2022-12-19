Wigan man who attacked and neglected his pet dog narrowly avoids a jail term
A young Wigan man who physically abused his pet dog has been spared an immediate jail sentence but faces community punishments and a four-figure court bill.
By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Leon Butler, 25, of Lancaster Road, Hindley, had previous appeared before borough justices to admit inflicting injuries on a dark coloured dog and failing to protect two dogs from rough, frightening and potentially handling.
The offences took place on June 16 and 17 this year. The bench gave him a 16-week custodial sentence but suspended it for 12 months.