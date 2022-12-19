News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wigan man who attacked and neglected his pet dog narrowly avoids a jail term

A young Wigan man who physically abused his pet dog has been spared an immediate jail sentence but faces community punishments and a four-figure court bill.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Leon Butler, 25, of Lancaster Road, Hindley, had previous appeared before borough justices to admit inflicting injuries on a dark coloured dog and failing to protect two dogs from rough, frightening and potentially handling.

Read More
Wigan man arrested after raid by police investigating Islamist terrorism
Hide Ad

The offences took place on June 16 and 17 this year. The bench gave him a 16-week custodial sentence but suspended it for 12 months.

Wigan's courts of justice
Most Popular

He was ordered to complete 40 hours of unpaid work and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

There are costs and victim services surcharge to pay too: of £2,187.50.