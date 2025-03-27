A corrupt prison officer from Wigan, who formed a relationship with an inmate at HMP Forest Bank, has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In early 2022, Niamh Lloyd's supervisors raised concerns after reports indicated that she was flirting and acting inappropriately with some prisoners, particularly Lee Makin.

Following an investigation by the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) and HMPPS Counter Corruption Unit, detectives discovered that Makin had added a mobile number to his list of authorised contacts, which turned out to be Lloyd's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout their relationship, detectives uncovered more than 40 hours of conversations between the two, which were sexual in nature.

Lloyd formed a relationship with an inmate at HMP Forest Bank

Lloyd disclosed operational information to Makin, and the pair transferred money to each other, planning for their future upon Makin's release.

In one phone call, Makin asked Lloyd why she was in a relationship with him, to which she responded: "Thrill…because I don’t like doing what im told."

In November 2022, Lloyd was arrested at an address in Wigan, where officers seized an unregistered mobile phone she was using to communicate with Makin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the same day, prison officers searched Lee Makin's cell at HMP Berwyn, where he had been transferred, and found multiple photographs of Lloyd, which were seized.

Detectives later received information that Lloyd had a second address in Bolton, where she was burning letters between her and Makin.

Detectives attended the address and seized the burned remnants of the letters.

Despite being on police bail, Lloyd continued to contact Makin via third parties using false names.

Detectives also discovered an invitation to her friends to a house party she was hosting to celebrate being charged, featuring a photograph of a woman in an orange jump suit sitting behind bars.

Niamh Lloyd, 22, of Coppice Drive, Wigan was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makin, 40, was released from prison in July 2024 but was recalled for breaching his license conditions.

He pled guilty to assisting/ encouraging misconduct in a public office and has received 12 months imprisonment.

Det Insp Brian Morley from the NWROCU's Prison Investigation Unit said: "This case highlights the serious consequences of corruption within the prison system.

"We will continue to work tirelessly with partner agencies and police forces across the region to root out such behaviour and ensure the integrity of our prisons.

"We want to reassure the honest, dedicated, and hardworking prison staff that through partnership working with our prisons across the region, and HMPPS Counter Corruption Unit, we will continue to take action against people who choose to engage in corrupt activity.

"We encourage anyone who has information about corruption in our prisons to report it.”