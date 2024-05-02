Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Specialist Operations Chief Supt Trevor Barton, who retired 24 years ago, paid a visit to his old branch recently, to see how things had changed and grown since he hung up his boots.

Trevor was part of the different forces which came together to form Greater Manchester Police on April 1 1974, having started his career over the Lancashire border.

Now 80 years old, he joined some of our serving officers at Hough End Police Station to see the branch he left in 1995.

The Barton family with Chief Con Steve Watson

Trevor was joined by his daughter, current GMP Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Sarah Jackson, who are just two of many family members to have fulfilled a career in policing.

Chief Insp Paul Bray had the pleasure of playing tour guide for the day, as Trevor and ACC Jackson met the horses, dogs, vehicle interceptors and firearms teams.

They even met the newest, and largest, recruit, Police Horse Trooper, as he prepared for his first outing.

Trevor Barton while he was serving in the force

While there, it brought back some of Trevor’s proudest moments serving GMP.

These included how he purchased our first ever police helicopter in 1987 and was a passenger during its maiden flight the following year.

During his tenure, Trevor was also instrumental in advancing the way road pursuits are dealt with, led the first ever public order training exercise at night and helped to improve the speed we were answering 999 calls.

Putting the public order training to good use, Trevor is responsible for making the most arrests ever in one go, after a group broke into a market hall in Westhoughton and began an illegal rave.

He said: “I stood up with my megaphone and announced, ‘you’re all under arrest for breach of the peace’.

"We arrested all 167 people alongside confiscating all sound equipment and records. It was a great success but such a huge operation that it meant some officers had to take their prisoners as far as Stafford to be held in custody.”

It’s a story his daughter, ACC Jackson, never believed.

She said: “For years my dad’s been telling anyone who would listen a story about the time he arrested the most people ever in one go, and no one in the family has ever truly believed him.

“That was until a couple of years ago when my dad met Chief Con Stephen Watson and much to my surprise, he confirmed that the story was in fact true, and he was actually one of the officers who was part of the operation.”

Further reminiscing on his memories, Trevor noted that working together with colleagues and achieving things together is what makes it.

He is positive that the force will only continue building on the last 50 years, under the leadership of his former colleague.

He added: “We had some great times and carried out some amazing work, making a phenomenal difference to the good people in our community. It's a bit like cricket: there are bits you do on our own, and bits you do as part of a team, but one doesn’t work without the other.

“I feel like I’ve been back home. The teams I’ve spoken to looked smart, were experts in their field and it was clear that they are proud to represent GMP in their work.