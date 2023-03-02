Former Wigan Warriors academy player Kyle Dempsey could face jail after admitting to assault
A one-time Wigan Warriors academy player and his father face possible prison sentences after admitting to launching an attack.
Kyle Dempsey, 27, who these days plays football for Bolton Wanderers and lives on Magnolia Way, Blackpool, had previously denied causing a man actual bodily harm in the Maryport area of Carlisle on Saturday July 16 last year. His father Michael Dempsey, 50, also denied the same charge.
But appearing at Carlisle Crown Court this week they both entered guilty pleas on a factual basis which have yet to be agreed by the prosecutor.
Michael Dempsey, of Whitecroft, Maryport, also admitted to a charge of causing criminal damage to a door at Maryport Labour Club, where the attack also happened and on the same date.
If the prosecution rejects the defendants’ version of events, despite their guilty pleas, there can be a fact-finding procedure called a Newton hearing, which can take evidence.