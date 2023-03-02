Police say they were responding to reports of concern for the welfare of the woman at an address at Kingfisher Court on Sillitoe Drive in Gidlow at around midnight on Monday February 21.

A 23-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and drug-related offences.

Police were spotted outside the property at Kingfisher Court

Officers have asked that anyone with information about the situation ring police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.