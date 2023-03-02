Three arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment at a Wigan home
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of falsely imprisoning a woman at a home in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 7:54am
Police say they were responding to reports of concern for the welfare of the woman at an address at Kingfisher Court on Sillitoe Drive in Gidlow at around midnight on Monday February 21.
A 23-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and drug-related offences.
Officers have asked that anyone with information about the situation ring police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
The brief statement did not say what had happened to the woman since.