Four-figure court bill for Wigan noisy neighbour
A Wigan neighbour from hell who plagued residents with loud music for months has been hit with a four-figure court bill.
Borough justices heard that Tara Jones ignored a noise abatement notice served on her in Bramble Grove, Worsley Hall.
They hearing was told that the anti-social din continued from January 28 to April 28 this year.
The case was proved in her absence and Jones was ordered to pay a fine, victim surcharge and court costs amounting to £1,120.