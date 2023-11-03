News you can trust since 1853
Four-figure court bill for Wigan noisy neighbour

A Wigan neighbour from hell who plagued residents with loud music for months has been hit with a four-figure court bill.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:30 GMT
Borough justices heard that Tara Jones ignored a noise abatement notice served on her in Bramble Grove, Worsley Hall.

They hearing was told that the anti-social din continued from January 28 to April 28 this year.

The case was proved in her absence and Jones was ordered to pay a fine, victim surcharge and court costs amounting to £1,120.