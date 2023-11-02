Food hygiene: The Wigan eateries awarded new ratings by the Food Standards Agency in September
Asha Indian on Holden Road in Leigh was awarded a zero in the latest round of food hygiene ratings.
Such a rating means various aspects of the establishment require major improvement.
It is the first business to receive the shockingly low mark this year.
Officials from the Food Standards Agency often conduct impromptu visits to food-serving premises across the borough - the most recent assessments coming from September.
Out of 54 inspections that month, 21 received five stars signifying a “very good” rating.
A dozen venues earned a four, while seven businesses earned a three.
Seven eateries also landed a two and six premises earned one star.
In 2023, out of Wigan’s 769 restaurants, cafes, sandwich shops and canteens with ratings, 514 (67 per cent) have ratings of five.
Businesses are scored from zero to five on a variety of different components like how food is handled with preparation, cooking, reheating and storage.
They also look at the cleanliness, layout and structure of the building when it comes to lighting, ventilation and how it is managed.
All ratings were correct on the Food Standards Agency website as of September 2023:
FIVE:
Cafe’xpress Kiosk- Wigan North Western, Wallgate
Dolce St James’ CE Primary- Tyrer Avenue, Wigan
Dolce St Catherines CE Primary- Scholefield Lane, Wigan
Local Kitchen Golborne Community Primary- Talbot Street, Golborne
Local Kitchen Hindsford CE J&I (Ncb)- Lodge Road, Atherton
Local Kitchen Mabs Cross Primary School- Standishgate, Swinley
Local Kitchen Marus Bridge J&I- Kelvin Grove, Winstanley
Local Kitchen St Judes Catholic Primary- Worsley Mesnes Drive, Wigan
Local Kitchen St Thomas CE J&I (Ncb)- Hodnet Drive, Ashton
Local Kitchen St Thomas CE J&I- Church Street, Golborne
Local Kitchen Tyldesley Primary- Ennerdale Road, Tyldesley
Orian Solutions Leigh CE Primary- Henrietta Street, Leigh
Orian Solutions Ltd at Atherton St George Primary- Derby Street, Atherton
Orian Solutions Ltd at Bedford Hall Methodist Primary- Breaston Avenue, Leigh
Smashed It- Wigan Lane, Wigan
St James’ nursery, pre-school and wrap around care- Tyrer Avenue, Wigan
Tele Cater- Private address
The Avenue Private Day Nursery and Out of School Club- The Avenue, Leigh
The Thomas Burke- Leigh Road, Leigh
Top Chapel Day Nursery- Elliot Street, Tyldesley
Whitley Pre-School Playgroup Ltd- Spencer Road, Wigan
FOUR:
Ashton Convenience Store- Bolton Road, Ashton
Chunky Chick-Inn- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Clifton Street Community Centre Luncheon Club- Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes
Dolce Worsley Mesnes Community Primary- Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes
Local Kitchen St John’s Primary- Commonside Road, Worsley
Manhattan Pizza- Broad O Th Lane, Shevington
Miami Pizza- Clapgate Lane, Wigan
New Inn- Bentinck Street, Wigan
Nursery and Breakfast Club Worsley Mesnes Community Primary- Clifton Street, Worsley Mesnes
The Cotton Mill- Gerrard Street, Ashton
The Hub Cafe- Victoria Street, Wigan
The Jigsaw Club Ltd- Kelvin Grove, Wigan
THREE:
Bubbles- High Street, Golborne
Fatboys- Leigh Road, Leigh
Heatons Convenience Store- Kirkhall Lane, Leigh
Hideout- Queen Street, Wigan
Little Giggles Private Day Nursery and Pre-School- Ince Green Lane, Ince
Perola Do Mar- Railway Road, Leigh
Sunshine House- Wellington Street, Wigan
TWO:
Best One- Leigh Road, Atherton
Caffeina- Pennington Hall Park, Leigh
Cube- Market Street, Hindley
St Maries Pre-School and Before and After School Club- Avondale Street, Standish
Super Booze Mini Market- Etherstone Street, Leigh
Wen’s Fish and Chips- Wallgate, Wigan
Wigan Central- Queen Street, Wigan
ONE:
Al’s Peri Chicken- Market Street, Hindley
Deroma Pizza- Darlington Street Eat, Wigan
Dubai Shisha Lounge- Wallgate, Wigan
News and Booze- Bickershaw Lane, Bickershaw
PRM Poolstock- Poolstock, Wigan
Queen Anne Inn- Bridge Street, Golborne
ZERO:
Asha Indian- Holden Road, Leigh