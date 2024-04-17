Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to called to reports of two men being aggressive on Crab Tree Lane in Atherton on Tuesday (April 16).

After completing initial inquiries, they recovered a large quantity of cannabis, that is believed to have been imported from the United States, in vacuum sealed bags with an estimated street value between £30,000 - £40,000.

Four men between the ages of 34 and 43 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class B drug and have since been bailed.

Sgt Luke Mclachlan of GMP’s E Relief response team, said: “These were great arrests made by our team and exactly the news we want to be sharing with our local community, it will have caused a dent in local crime.

“We are committed to keeping the public safe and will do what we can to clamp down on illegal activities.”

PC Jake Ashall from E Relief, Response, said: “Our team continue to work hard to identify, intervene and disrupt crime in our community to keep our local residents safe but we need your help.

“Our work is greatly aided by intelligence provided by local communities, who can help us investigate criminal activity in your area.”

You can make a report by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

You can also report via the LiveChat function on GMP's website: gmp.police.uk