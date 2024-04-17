Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four-year-old Ethan Mason passed away yesterday (April 16), succumbing to injuries suffered when flames tore through his home on Warrington Road, Goose Green, two days earlier.

His courageous dad Barry had died going back into the blazing home to rescue him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan was put into an induced coma and underwent surgery but ultimately doctors were unable to save him.

Ethan Mason

A Gofundme set up by Ethan’s auntie Jessica was set up initially to pay for Barry’s funeral and replace lost belongings but now, tragically, will also help fund the youngster’s funeral too. The total has now passed £33,000.

In a Facebook post, she said: “Little Ethan decided he didn’t want his Daddy to be alone, and he is now back in his arms.

“As a family we are all completely broken but want to thank every single one of you for your words of love and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please respect our family’s privacy at this time and allow us to grieve this terrible loss.

“Please, if you can, still donate as, devastatingly, we now have two funerals to arrange and so many costs to cover after the fire has destroyed not only my beautiful sister’s life but everything her and the kids have owned.”

Tributes have also poured in on social media following the sad news.

One person said: “What absolutely devastating news, fly high beautiful angel.

"Back with your daddy who was a hero.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another person said: “Just the most horrendous of circumstances!

"Dad was a true hero! As is this little soldier!

"My heart breaks for the family RIP dad and son and rest together in paradise thoughts with mum/wife hope she gets the support she needs.”

Another person added: This is so heart-breaking back with daddy now little soldier, my deepest condolences to all your family at this devastating time, I can’t imagine what your going through, thinking of you all at this sad time.”