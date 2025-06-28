Four people armed with weapons attack man after car crash in Wigan borough
Police were called shortly before 10.30pm on Friday to reports of a collision and assault on Eva Street, Leigh.
The man was in his car when a black Volvo drove at him at the junction with Ena Crescent.
Four people got out of the Volvo and attacked the man through the window with weapons.
Police say he suffered life-changing injuries and remains in hospital for treatment.
Afterwards, the Volvo was driven towards Wigan Road, in the direction of Hindley Green, and police received a report five minutes later of it going through a gate to fields on Melrose Avenue.
The car was found burned out on the fields. All occupants had fled and police are working to locate them.
Investigating officers are now appealing for help from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
Those with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage that may assist the investigation is asked to call police on 0161 856 7094, quoting log 3926 of June 27, or go to www.gmp.police.uk.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.