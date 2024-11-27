Police were today quizzing four burglary suspects after a spate of Wigan break-ins during the night.

Officers were praised for their success in detaining the alleged offenders following three incidents in different parts of the borough within hours of each other.

Police first responded at 11.40pm last night (November 26) to reports of a male in the rear garden of a home on Pemberton Road, Winstanley.

On attending a man was found, and upon further investigation, was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The second incident was reported to officers just 10 minutes later regarding a suspicious vehicle parked up outside an address on Wallgate, in Wigan town centre.

A 999 caller said that two people had been seen entering the building.

Officers arrived, blocked its exits and then began a search, eventually finding two males who were said to be trying to hide from the search party. Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary

The at 12.30am today (November 27, police were called to an address on Bickershaw Lane, Leigh, after the homeowner reported hearing a window being broken and someone trying to get into his home.

The officers conducted a search of the house and surrounding buildings and found a male in the garage, who is reported to have challenged the officers while brandishing a hammer.

He was, however, swiftly detained, and arrested also on suspicion of burglary.

In a social media report from Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP said that all four are currently in custody awaiting processing by district investigation teams.

Insp Anson From GMP's Wigan district, said: "A particularly busy night for the Wigan and Leigh Response Team.

"Four people arrested for committing burglary at three separate unconnected locations.

"Great work by the team.

"Acquisitive burglary offences can increase over the Christmas period. Please be extra vigilant to reduce offending opportunities.

"Access the GMP website for information about what is happening in your area along with advice about keeping safe over the festive period."