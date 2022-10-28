News you can trust since 1853
Four-year ban and suspended prison sentence for dangerous driver from Wigan

A motorist was given a suspended prison sentence and four-year ban after driving dangerously.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Tyler Huddart, 21, of Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton, also failed to stop for police and drove without a licence and insurance on July 3.

He has now been jailed for 14 months, suspended for two years, and must do 200 hours of unpaid work and 30 days of rehabilitation activities.

Huddart will be disqualified from driving for four years and must pay £340 in prosecution costs.