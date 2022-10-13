Four-year ban for Wigan man who drove dangerously on M6
A motorist has been banned from getting behind the wheel for four years after he admitted dangerous driving.
By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Derek McGlagan, 48, of Sycamore Avenue, Golborne, drove dangerously on the M6 southbound in Tebay on February 14 and then failed to supply a sample of urine when requested by police.
McGlagan also pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of whisky worth £313 from a shop in Tebay.
He was given an 18-month community order, with 25 days of rehabilitation activities and a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement.