Police conducting a fraud inquiry say that a suspect may be in the Wigan area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greater Manchester Police officers in Stockport are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Lewis Cullerton, who is “wanted in connection to fraud.”

A post on social media including a photograph of the 25-year-old says that he has links to the Stockport, Trafford, Wigan force areas.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.