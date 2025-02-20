Fraud suspect police search comes to Wigan

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Feb 2025, 10:35 BST

Police conducting a fraud inquiry say that a suspect may be in the Wigan area.

Greater Manchester Police officers in Stockport are appealing for the public’s help in tracing Lewis Cullerton, who is “wanted in connection to fraud.”

A post on social media including a photograph of the 25-year-old says that he has links to the Stockport, Trafford, Wigan force areas.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111.

