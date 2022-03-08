They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who might have seen a blue Audi A4 (BV21 WZL) travelling from Almond Grove in Worsley Hall to White Moss Road South in Skelmersdale between 4.30pm and 5.20pm on Friday February 18 – the day Christopher Hughes was last seen alive.

The Marsh Green 37-year-old’s remains were found four days later by the road which is close to the M58 at Skelmersdale.

Five men have since been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit Christopher’s murder. They have been remanded in custody and are due next to appear before a Manchester judge on April 8.

CCTV sightings of the Audi

And police have announced that now a sixth arrest – of a 46-year-old man – was made on the morning of Tuesday March 8 on suspicion of committing the same crime.

Det Chief Insp Carl Jones, of GMP's Major Incident Team said: "Our thoughts remain with Christopher's loved ones, including his three-year-old daughter. Since he was found dead, we have been working around the clock to find them all of the answers they deserve but we need to appeal to the public for help."Did you see a blue Audi A4 (BV21 WZL) travelling from Almond Grove in Wigan to White Moss Road South in Skelmersdale between 4.30pm and 5.20pm on Friday 18 February 2022?

"Have you got dash cam footage from those roads or any in between, particularly the roundabouts at junctions three and four of the M58 or the bridge over it which goes between White Moss Road and White Moss Road South.

The route the Audi is thought to have taken along the M58

"Did you see the car or anything suspicious on or around White Moss Road South between that evening and Tuesday 22nd? Maybe you were taking a short-cut, walking your dog, running or cycling."If you know something which may assist us with our investigation please contact us immediately.

"If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity - Crimestoppers." This freephone number can be contacted on 0800 555111.

