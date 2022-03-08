Young Wigan man walks free after indecent images case against him collapses

A young Wigan man who had been accused of possessing indecent images of children has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.

By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:40 am

Callum Ashton, of City Road, Kitt Green, had denied the charge against him at Preston’s Sessions House Court in January last year and a trial date for this year had been set.

But before that date could be reached, the prosecution offered no evidence and 20-year-old Mr Ashton was told he was free to go.

Preston Sessions House

