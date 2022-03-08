Young Wigan man walks free after indecent images case against him collapses
A young Wigan man who had been accused of possessing indecent images of children has walked free from court after the case against him collapsed.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 7:40 am
Callum Ashton, of City Road, Kitt Green, had denied the charge against him at Preston’s Sessions House Court in January last year and a trial date for this year had been set.
But before that date could be reached, the prosecution offered no evidence and 20-year-old Mr Ashton was told he was free to go.