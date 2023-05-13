News you can trust since 1853
Fresh punishment for shoplifter who raided the same store twice in just days

A shoplifter who stole from the same store twice in four days has now admitted breaching the community order imposed as his punishment.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 13th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Jonathan Chappell, 42, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, was given a community order by magistrates on February 2 after twice stealing household items worth £100 from a Co-op shop.

Tributes paid to former Wigan DJ who has died from motor neurone disease aged ju...
But he was brought back before the court after failing to attend two probation appointments in February, which he admitted.

Justices heard that Jonathan Chappell missed two probation appointments following his thefts sentencingJustices heard that Jonathan Chappell missed two probation appointments following his thefts sentencing
Wigan justices decided to revoke the order and replace it with a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, due to his previous record, breach of court orders and lack of engagement.

Chappell must have drug rehabilitation for six months and attend 15 rehabilitation activity days in the next 12 months.

He was also fined £40 for missing appointments at Coops in August and November last year, as part of supervision requirements after he was released from prison.