Jonathan Chappell, 42, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, was given a community order by magistrates on February 2 after twice stealing household items worth £100 from a Co-op shop.

But he was brought back before the court after failing to attend two probation appointments in February, which he admitted.

Wigan justices decided to revoke the order and replace it with a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, due to his previous record, breach of court orders and lack of engagement.

Chappell must have drug rehabilitation for six months and attend 15 rehabilitation activity days in the next 12 months.

