Front door sawn in half as police recover drugs, weapons and cash from house in Wigan
Police found weapons and drugs after sawing a door in half while raiding a house in Wigan.
Neighbours awoke to the sound of officers forcing their way into the property early on Thursday morning.
Officers from Hindley neighbourhood policing team, along with the tactical aid unit, executed the search warrant on Old Laurel Gardens, Hindley.
Two people were arrested for drugs-related offences and remain in police custody.
Cocaine, firearms, a machete and cash were seized.
Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team posted a picture of the aftermath of the raid on their Facebook page, saying: “Don’t associate yourself with drugs or we will put your door in!!”
If the police have a search warrant, they can, if necessary, use reasonable force to enter and search the premises.
The householder or occupier of the premises is responsible for any repairs that are needed as a result of the police forcing entry, for example if a door is broken.