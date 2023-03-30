News you can trust since 1853
Front door sawn in half as police recover drugs, weapons and cash from house in Wigan

Police found weapons and drugs after sawing a door in half while raiding a house in Wigan.

By Alan Weston
Published 30th Mar 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read

Neighbours awoke to the sound of officers forcing their way into the property early on Thursday morning.

Officers from Hindley neighbourhood policing team, along with the tactical aid unit, executed the search warrant on Old Laurel Gardens, Hindley.

Police carried out the raid in the Hindley area on Thursday morning
Two people were arrested for drugs-related offences and remain in police custody.

Cocaine, firearms, a machete and cash were seized.

Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley team posted a picture of the aftermath of the raid on their Facebook page, saying: “Don’t associate yourself with drugs or we will put your door in!!”

If the police have a search warrant, they can, if necessary, use reasonable force to enter and search the premises.

Police carried out the raid in the Hindley area this morning
The householder or occupier of the premises is responsible for any repairs that are needed as a result of the police forcing entry, for example if a door is broken.