Front door stoved in as part of ‘county lines’ crackdown in Wigan area
Officers carrying a battering ram and riot shield raided a Wigan property as part of an operation aimed at disrupting "county lines" drug gangs.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 38-year-old woman was arrested and a number of items seized following the raid in Scholes yesterday (Wednesday).
GMP Wigan West posted on their Facebook page: "On the back of intelligence received, Constable’s Lamb and McCoombes, as well as Officers from INPT Team One, executed a warrant in Scholes yesterday morning (17/01/24).
"As a result of this warrant, a number of items were seized with the aim of disrupting and dismantling county lines drug gangs who were operating within the Wigan area.
"A 38-year-old female was also arrested regarding unrelated matters."