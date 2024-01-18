News you can trust since 1853
Front door stoved in as part of ‘county lines’ crackdown in Wigan area

Officers carrying a battering ram and riot shield raided a Wigan property as part of an operation aimed at disrupting "county lines" drug gangs.
By Alan Weston
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
A 38-year-old woman was arrested and a number of items seized following the raid in Scholes yesterday (Wednesday).

GMP Wigan West posted on their Facebook page: "On the back of intelligence received, Constable’s Lamb and McCoombes, as well as Officers from INPT Team One, executed a warrant in Scholes yesterday morning (17/01/24).

Police carried out the raid in Scholes, WiganPolice carried out the raid in Scholes, Wigan
"As a result of this warrant, a number of items were seized with the aim of disrupting and dismantling county lines drug gangs who were operating within the Wigan area.

"A 38-year-old female was also arrested regarding unrelated matters."