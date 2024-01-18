Officers carrying a battering ram and riot shield raided a Wigan property as part of an operation aimed at disrupting "county lines" drug gangs.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested and a number of items seized following the raid in Scholes yesterday (Wednesday).

GMP Wigan West posted on their Facebook page: "On the back of intelligence received, Constable’s Lamb and McCoombes, as well as Officers from INPT Team One, executed a warrant in Scholes yesterday morning (17/01/24).

Police carried out the raid in Scholes, Wigan

"As a result of this warrant, a number of items were seized with the aim of disrupting and dismantling county lines drug gangs who were operating within the Wigan area.