Funding available to help community schemes tackle hate crime in Wigan

Community groups across Wigan can play their part in tackling hate crime and violence thanks to new funding.
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST
They are being encouraged to bid for cash to deliver activities or campaigns as part of Greater Manchester's Hate Crime Awareness Week in February.

Launched this week by Wigan’s Place and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), up to £1,000 is available for individual bids.

Coun Dane Anderton said: “There’s no doubt that hate crime can have a devastating impact on victims and their families.

"This funding pot from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority gives local groups an opportunity to make an impact and make positive changes within their community, helping us all feel safe both at home and online.

“I would like to encourage anyone who is a victim of hate crime to know they are not alone and help is always available by visiting www.wigan.gov.uk/HateCrime."

Funding applications must be submitted before Friday, November 17.

For more information, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/HateCrime.