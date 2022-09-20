Further 11-month delay to start of Wigan man's trial on rape and drug-dealing charges

Zak Mortimer, 42, of Portland Street, Pemberton, made his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge over the charges in February 2021 and entered three not guilty pleas.

A date a year ahead was set for the start of his seven-day trial but then it was postponed until September 19.

Bolton Crown Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It then emerged that that was to be the date of the Queen's state funeral and so the courts would be closed, but proceedings could not go ahead thereafter either because barristers are still on strike.

Mortimer has now been bailed to reappear before the court on August 14 next year.