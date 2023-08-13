Matthew Griffin, of Kimberley Street in Springfield, had been due to face a June 12 hearing at the borough's magistrates' court after pleading not guilty to assaulting the named person by beating in Hindley on December 28 and intentionally strangling her two days later.

The case was then delayed until July 18 and then August 4 and now it has been postponed again until August 18.

Until then he remains on conditional bail.