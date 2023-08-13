News you can trust since 1853
Further delay to trial of Wigan man accused of throttling a woman

The trial of a Wigan man who denies throttling a woman has been further delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Matthew Griffin, of Kimberley Street in Springfield, had been due to face a June 12 hearing at the borough's magistrates' court after pleading not guilty to assaulting the named person by beating in Hindley on December 28 and intentionally strangling her two days later.

The case was then delayed until July 18 and then August 4 and now it has been postponed again until August 18.

Until then he remains on conditional bail.

Griffin has admitted to damaging a door – to the tune of £100 – belonging to the same complainant’s door on December 29 and will be dealt with for that at the end of the trial.