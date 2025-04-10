'Garrotte alert' as barbed wire booby trap set up at Wigan beauty spot

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Apr 2025, 17:06 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 17:07 BST
A wire trap which could catch walkers and cyclists around the throat has been found on a Wigan woodland walk.

Disgusted Shevington residents say that someone could have been seriously injured had the garrotte-type booby trap not been disabled, but warnings are still being put out in case the same “idiot” responsible tries it again.

A social media post on Shevy News from Bob Oil posted this afternoon (April 10) reads: “Anyone walking the path from Mill Dam/Elnup Woods to Standish past the cottages beware!

"Some idiot has connected barbed wire on the unfinished stile/fence at head height.

Barbed wire had been stretched across a pathway where a fence or stile is being constructed. The booby trap has now been disabled but walkers and cyclists are still being told to bewareBarbed wire had been stretched across a pathway where a fence or stile is being constructed. The booby trap has now been disabled but walkers and cyclists are still being told to beware
Barbed wire had been stretched across a pathway where a fence or stile is being constructed. The booby trap has now been disabled but walkers and cyclists are still being told to beware

"It nearly got me. I just saw it at the last second.

"I've removed it and coiled the wire round the post in a knot to make it difficult to reconnect it.

"If a mountain bike went through there at speed it would have done some serious damage.

"Be careful case some idiot does it again.”

Yvonne Kearsley Manning-Quinn said: “It wasn't there yesterday morning (Wednesday) as we walked through there about 11.45am.

"Absolutely disgusting: that could have seriously injured someone.”

And Dave W Griffiths added: “Only absolute mindless morons would do something like that.”

