'Garrotte alert' as barbed wire booby trap set up at Wigan beauty spot
Disgusted Shevington residents say that someone could have been seriously injured had the garrotte-type booby trap not been disabled, but warnings are still being put out in case the same “idiot” responsible tries it again.
A social media post on Shevy News from Bob Oil posted this afternoon (April 10) reads: “Anyone walking the path from Mill Dam/Elnup Woods to Standish past the cottages beware!
"Some idiot has connected barbed wire on the unfinished stile/fence at head height.
"It nearly got me. I just saw it at the last second.
"I've removed it and coiled the wire round the post in a knot to make it difficult to reconnect it.
"If a mountain bike went through there at speed it would have done some serious damage.
"Be careful case some idiot does it again.”
Yvonne Kearsley Manning-Quinn said: “It wasn't there yesterday morning (Wednesday) as we walked through there about 11.45am.
"Absolutely disgusting: that could have seriously injured someone.”
And Dave W Griffiths added: “Only absolute mindless morons would do something like that.”