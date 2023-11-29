Girl accused of murdering transgender teen Brianna Ghey also tried to kill her with an overdose, trial hears

A girl accused of murdering transgender teenager Brianna Ghey tried to kill her with an overdose, Manchester Crown Court has heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the third day of the trial the jury heard more messages exchanged between the girl from Warrington, identified only as X, and co-defendant Y, a boy from Leigh, both aged 16, accused of Brianna’s murder.

The two are accused of planning and carrying out the murder of their 16-year-old victim, found stabbed 28 times in Linear Park Culcheth, near Warrington, on February 11 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The jury heard about messages between the defendants exchanged on January 23 this year, three weeks before Brianna’s death, when X’s “fascination” with Brianna “turned darker”.

Brianna Ghey

X tells Y she knows a lot about US serial killer Richard Ramirez, known as The Night Stalker, adding, “I could talk about him for like two hours, including quotes and dates of stuff”.

During the conversation, she adds: “I always fake apologies and play the victim.”

They then exchange messages about X trying to kill Brianna with an overdose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

X says that “ppl already know she is depressed and shit so nobody would get sus … I gave her some today that should have been enough to kill her … but she didn’t die”.

The two then discuss giving Brianna ibuprofen gel in a McDonald’s milkshake and Y says the pills X gave Brianna “might be slowly killing her”.

Only X is in court on Wednesday. Y is instead listening in remotely via video link from his secure accommodation unit.

Trial judge Mrs Justice Yip told the jury they may notice that Y is playing with a fidget or tangle toy, or have a crossword book with him, which experts have told her helps him concentrate and X has similar devices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Whatever helps to manage conditions I’m perfectly happy with. Whatever helps us get through the evidence, that’s helpful.”

Jurors heard a statement from Brianna’s mother Esther Ghey.

She said: “I recall an incident when Brianna was really sick. She appeared to be in real pain and was screaming and crying for me to help her. She’s never been like that before and never since. This was not long before she was killed.”

Her statement said she believed the date of the incident was sometime in the week commencing January 23.

Her statement continued: “I remember Brianna and her sister was at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brianna was at school that day. I got home from work at 6pm, I said, ‘Hi’ up to Brianna, who was in her room.

“I heard Brianna scream. My initial thought was she had self-harmed.”

Ms Ghey said she ran upstairs to find her daughter “rolling around in agony, screaming in pain saying, ‘I think I’m going to die’.

“She was clearly in distress. I wondered if it could be an appendicitis.

“Brianna kept saying, ‘Don’t leave me! Don’t leave me!’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her mother went to get her phone but heard a “loud splash”, and went back to her Briana’s room.

“Brianna was hanging off the side of the bed and had been sick all over the bedroom floor,” the statement continued.

Ms Ghey said she then cleared up the mess and considered calling an ambulance, but Brianna’s pain began to subside.

“I thought it was some sort of sickness bug. She continued to improve through the evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Ghey said, generally, her daughter would stay in at weekends as she suffered from anxiety and did not go out on her own.

She added: “I know she would sometimes spend time with X after school. Brianna was always home from school before I get home from work, so I don’t know how often they spent time together.”

On the day Brianna died, Ms Ghey said she received a text message from her daughter to say she was on the bus on the way to meet X, saying: “I’m scared.”

Ms Ghey texted back “That’s well good”. She added: “I was really proud of her. I don’t think she ever saw it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard further text messages between the defendants, with X telling Y “I need help killing someone”, and naming the intended target as another child, identified only as R.

“He’s an easy kill … he deserves to die,” X adds, before searching on the internet for facts about serial killers.

X continues: “I want to really f** with his brain”, to which Y responds “I will go search Chinese torture”, and his internet searches includes medieval torture techniques.

Y then suggests “genital mutilation” but X says she just wants him dead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Y responds: “Then you distract him, I go from behind with the knife and stab him in the neck.”

X’s attention then moved to plans to kill a different child, identified only as E, and they agreed to create a false Instagram account in the name of The Cum Lord to entice him to meet.

During the text exchanges, X told Y: “You are socially awkward yes, but in a convo (conversation) you have good social skills.”

Y responds: “How often do you make eye contact?”

“Never,” X replied.

Y continued: “Me too. I am socially inept.”

X named two other children they “need to kill” but said child E is the easiest target, adding: “I want him to suffer. I want him to feel the pain of the knife.”

Y replied: “He will have the pain of knowing he will die.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

X said if they cannot kill E, they can instead kill Brianna.

The jury heard child E blocked the fake Instagram account.

X told Y they needed to think of a plan of how to kill Brianna, who she complains of “stealing my lines the greedy bitch and she’s prettier”, and suggests they stab her.

X then told Y that Brianna had agreed to meet her in Culcheth on January 28 and they talk of going to Linear Park, with X telling Y to slit Brianna’s throat then pass the knife to her, “I want to stab her at least once even if she’s dead jus coz its fun lol”.

Y then talked about another child, identified only as A, a girl, who he is attracted to but is too nervous to send a text message to.

“What if she sees me as weird?” he asks Y.