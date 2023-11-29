News you can trust since 1853
DOUBLE TRAGEDY: Two men have died after being pulled from a Wigan canal

Two men have died after getting into difficulty in a Wigan canal.
By Sian Jones
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 11:28 GMT
A huge emergency services presence descended on the scene along Crankwood Road, beside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal, in Abram shortly after 2pm on Tuesday (November 28) following reports for concerns for welfare.

The two men, aged 49 and 60, were pulled from the water and rushed to hospital after fire crews were called to assist police including a tactical response unit and a specialist boat unit.

It is believed the men were pulled from the water
It is believed the men were pulled from the water
Greater Manchester Police has confirmed that they both have died from their injuries.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths.

A GMP spokesperson said: At 2.15pm yesterday (Tuesday November 28) Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of concerns for welfare at Crank Wood canal, Abram, Wigan.

“Specialist officers in a multi-agency emergency response attended the location, and two men aged 49 and 60 were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Despite the best efforts of medical staff, both men sadly passed away yesterday afternoon.

Detectives believe that two men had entered the water and come into difficulty and at this time there are believed to be no suspicious circumstances, however, officers are currently working to establish the exact timeline of events leading up to this incident and inquiries remain ongoing.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At around 2.20pm on Tuesday November 28, two fire engines from Wigan and Atherton, the technical response unit from Leigh and the boat unit from Eccles were called to assist police with an incident on the Leeds Liverpool canal, off Plank Lane in Leigh.”

