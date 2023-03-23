News you can trust since 1853
GMP celebrates having 8,000 officers for the first time in a decade

Greater Manchester Police is celebrating having more than 8,000 officers for the first time in a decade.

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:26 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 08:26 GMT

A total of 110 new PCs have just been attested in the latest ceremony at the force’s Sedgley Park Training Centre and will now begin their careers in fighting crime, keeping people safe and caring for victims.

In front of Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane and magistrate Barry Frost, the new recruits promised to serve the King ‘”with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality”. They also committed to keeping the peace and “preventing all offences against people and property”.

A total of 110 new PCs have just been attested in the latest ceremony at the force's Sedgley Park Training Centre
A total of 110 new PCs have just been attested in the latest ceremony at the force’s Sedgley Park Training Centre
A total of 110 new PCs have just been attested in the latest ceremony at the force’s Sedgley Park Training Centre
The passing of this milestone also marks GMP exceeding the target set by the Government – to recruit an additional 1,200 police officers by the end of this month.

The additional headcount has allowed the force to increase the number of officers posted to the contact centre, districts, specialist operations, serious crime, custody and people development – contributing to the prevention of crime, response to incidents, investigation of crime and delivery of outstanding service.

Asst Chief Con McFarlane said: “As the force celebrates having over 8,000 police officers for the first time in a decade, I would like to welcome all those who have joined GMP throughout the Police Uplift Programme – whether they’re new to policing - like these 110 PCs, re-joiners or transferees.

“This substantial increase in officer numbers is something the people of Greater Manchester have wanted for some time – there are now more police to fight, prevent and reduce crime; keep people safe; and care for victims.

“All of our new recruits have their own reasons for wanting to serve communities. They come from diverse backgrounds and have knowledge and skills which will make them an asset to the force, I am looking forward to seeing what impact they will have on communities across Greater Manchester."