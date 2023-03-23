A total of 110 new PCs have just been attested in the latest ceremony at the force’s Sedgley Park Training Centre and will now begin their careers in fighting crime, keeping people safe and caring for victims.

In front of Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane and magistrate Barry Frost, the new recruits promised to serve the King ‘”with fairness, integrity, diligence and impartiality”. They also committed to keeping the peace and “preventing all offences against people and property”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 110 new PCs have just been attested in the latest ceremony at the force’s Sedgley Park Training Centre

The passing of this milestone also marks GMP exceeding the target set by the Government – to recruit an additional 1,200 police officers by the end of this month.

The additional headcount has allowed the force to increase the number of officers posted to the contact centre, districts, specialist operations, serious crime, custody and people development – contributing to the prevention of crime, response to incidents, investigation of crime and delivery of outstanding service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asst Chief Con McFarlane said: “As the force celebrates having over 8,000 police officers for the first time in a decade, I would like to welcome all those who have joined GMP throughout the Police Uplift Programme – whether they’re new to policing - like these 110 PCs, re-joiners or transferees.

“This substantial increase in officer numbers is something the people of Greater Manchester have wanted for some time – there are now more police to fight, prevent and reduce crime; keep people safe; and care for victims.