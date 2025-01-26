Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Greater Manchester hired significantly fewer police officers last year, new figures show.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statistics were released as the headcount of police officers across England and Wales fell following the end of a recent recruitment drive which aimed to recruit 20,000 officers.

The Police Federation of England and Wales said pay and working conditions are pushing police officers to leave the force, and urged the Government to "wake up and face the truth" and provide "long-term, stable funding".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Home Office figures show Greater Manchester Police added a headcount of only 38 officers to its ranks in the year to September, despite gaining 530 the previous year.

New Home Office figures show Greater Manchester Police added a headcount of only 38 officers to its ranks in the year to September, despite gaining 530 the previous year

As of September, there were 8,159 officers, up from 8,121 the year before.

It means that there were 277 police officers per 100,000 people in Greater Manchester in September.

Nationally, the headcount of officers stood at 148,900 – down 278 from the year before and dropping from a peak of 149,800 in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government's Police Uplift Programme, which was introduced by Boris Johnson and ended in March 2023, met its target of recruiting 20,000 police officers across England and Wales.

But with officers now leaving the force, the Police Federation of England and Wales said the Government must "wake up and face the truth: people are leaving the police service for a reason".

Tiff Lynch, acting national chair of the organisation, said: "Our surveys make it crystal clear – it's the relentless erosion of fair pay, poor conditions, and the lack of support for the tough, dangerous work officers do.

"If they don't act, we'll keep losing officers. Policing needs long-term, stable funding, not the constant cycle of boom-and-bust recruitment strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Quick fixes won’t cut it. We need a sustainable solution, or the consequences for communities across the country will be tragic."

The Home Office figures also show that GMP added 42 full-time equivalent officers to its ranks in the year to September, while it gained 535 the year before.

Across England and Wales, the number of full time or equivalent officers fell from a record 147,700 in March to 146,900 in September.

It was the lowest figure since September 2022.

However, the total paid police workforce size (including police officers, police staff, designated officers and police community support officers) in England and Wales increased by 0.2 per cent between March and September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, the Prime Minister promised a £100m investment in the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee to deliver 13,000 additional neighbourhood policing officers, police community support officers and special constables by the end of this Parliament.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "As part of our mission to make our streets safer, we will restore neighbourhood policing and ensure every community has a named and contactable neighbourhood police officer.

"We will deliver an extra 13,000 neighbourhood police officers, community support officers and special constables, all of whom will play a vital role in bringing visible policing to our streets.

"Alongside this, we are committed to working with police forces to ensure overall officer numbers are protected."