Graffiti vandal ‘spray paints shops’ in Wigan sparking police appeal
Police are searching for a man who daubed spray paint on business premises at around 11.50pm on Saturday.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “Officers are appealing for information after graffiti was spray painted around shops at Winstanley, Wigan.
“The incident took place at around 11.50pm on Saturday.
“We believe the man was on his own and is described as slim build, wearing a dark green hooded top, black gloves, light blue jeans and carrying a blue rucksack.
“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the incident.
“If you have any information, please contact us at [email protected]. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers to stay anonymous on 0800 555 111.”