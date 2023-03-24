Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham in court after being caught speeding on M62

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Insignia on the M62 westbound between junction 11 (Birchwood interchange) and junction 10 (Croft interchange) at 78 miles per hour.

At the time of the incident on July 7, the speed limit was reduced to 40mph.

Andy Burnham at the launch of Brick-by-Brick, a new charity project based in Wigan, on Wednesday

Mr Burnham, who lives in Golborne, told Wigan Today he was not aware of the lower speed limit at the time.

He said: “I was travelling home on the M62 westbound in normal motorway conditions intending to come off at junction 10 for the M6. When I got close to the junction, it became clear that it had recently been closed and I had to re-route quickly back onto the main motorway.

“I was not aware of any variable speed limit in place on the smart motorway system at the time and only found out about it when the letter arrived in the post. If I had been aware, I would not have been travelling at that speed.

"That said, I acknowledge that, at 78 mph, I was going too fast and accept the court’s decision.”

Justices at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay a fine of £1,353, as well as a surcharge of £541 to fund services for victims and £90 costs.

They also endorsed his driving licence with six points.

