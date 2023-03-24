News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
4 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
6 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
9 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham in court after being caught speeding on M62

Greater Manchester Mayor and former Leigh MP Andy Burnham has been ordered to pay nearly £2,000 after being caught speeding.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Insignia on the M62 westbound between junction 11 (Birchwood interchange) and junction 10 (Croft interchange) at 78 miles per hour.

At the time of the incident on July 7, the speed limit was reduced to 40mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
'He loved Wigan. He loved Wigan hospital': wife pays tribute to health chief And...
Andy Burnham at the launch of Brick-by-Brick, a new charity project based in Wigan, on Wednesday
Andy Burnham at the launch of Brick-by-Brick, a new charity project based in Wigan, on Wednesday
Andy Burnham at the launch of Brick-by-Brick, a new charity project based in Wigan, on Wednesday
Most Popular

Mr Burnham, who lives in Golborne, told Wigan Today he was not aware of the lower speed limit at the time.

He said: “I was travelling home on the M62 westbound in normal motorway conditions intending to come off at junction 10 for the M6. When I got close to the junction, it became clear that it had recently been closed and I had to re-route quickly back onto the main motorway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was not aware of any variable speed limit in place on the smart motorway system at the time and only found out about it when the letter arrived in the post. If I had been aware, I would not have been travelling at that speed.

"That said, I acknowledge that, at 78 mph, I was going too fast and accept the court’s decision.”

Justices at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court ordered him to pay a fine of £1,353, as well as a surcharge of £541 to fund services for victims and £90 costs.

They also endorsed his driving licence with six points.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Labour politician Mr Burnham was MP for Leigh from 2001 to to 2017 and was then elected as the Mayor of Greater Manchester, which includes responsibility for policing.