Published by the College of Policing, it replaces the 2014 code and bosses say it includes “fewer but better explained principles, clearer expectations and practical advice”. There is also more clarity on when expectations aren’t met.

Supporting national and local work on the Police Race Action Plan; Violence Against Women and Girls; Diversity, Equality and Inclusion; and Professionalism, the new Code puts a renewed emphasis on fairness; challenging the unacceptable; listening and responding to communities; the need for continuous improvement; reflection and learning; openness, honesty and candour; and welfare - by encouraging police employees to act with courage; respect and empathy; and in service to the public.

Greater Manchester Police have released a new Code of Ethics for 2024

Publication comes alongside internal encouragement to ensure GMP officers and staff are doing the right things in the right way, for the right reasons and putting ethics at the heart of everything they do.

Assistant Chief Officer Charlotte Layton, Director of Human Resources, said: “The new Code of Ethics is a really important product both in helping police officers and staff be the best they can be and building public trust and confidence.

“Whilst we are taking steps to ensure GMP employees understand the Code and what is expected of them, we are also encouraging our communities to familiarise themselves with it so they know what to expect in their contact with police.