Greater Manchester Police join national scheme to improve rape investigations

Operation Soteria Bluestone aims to transform outcomes for victims and look at how investigations are carried out.

It will see the force work with academics to review its current practices and develop an improvement plan.

Det Supt Jude Holmes, GMP’s lead for rape and serious sexual assault, said: “Rape is an incredibly complex and challenging crime.

GMP is one of 14 forces to join the scheme

"Our officers are committed to getting victims the best possible outcome, but we recognise that more needs to be done to address low conviction rates.

“Operation Soteria Bluestone is an opportunity to bring about real and lasting change by scrutinising the work we do within our own organisation, alongside the wider criminal justice system and victim support services.

“We are working alongside academics to find ways of improving the experiences of victims and pursuing offenders.

"As early adopters, we are contributing to the development of a new national operating model for stronger and more efficient rape investigations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially launched as a pilot scheme by Avon and Somerset in 2021 after the Government’s End-to-End rape review, GMP is one of 14 forces to join the expansion programme.

Officers will have access to enhanced learning and development, specialist guidance and peer support via Operation Soteria Bluestone’s national learning network.

Key areas have been informed by academic studies, research and pilots in pathfinder forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Themes include suspect-focused investigations, identification of repeat/serial offenders, victim engagement, learning, development and well-being for officers, better use of data and digital forensics.

The work will result in a new national operating model for use by all police forces across England and Wales.

Bev Hughes, Greater Manchester’s deputy mayor for policing, crime, criminal justice and fire, said: “I’m pleased Greater Manchester Police is one of the latest 14 forces to join the programme, which is committed to improving the experience of victims and bringing about demonstrable change.