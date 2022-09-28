News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Greater Manchester Police leaps into national top 10 for answering 999 calls

Quick-on-the draw 999 phone operators have catapulted Greater Manchester Police to among the nation’s elite for fast responses.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:06 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:07 pm

GMP now numbers among the top 10 best performing forces in the country and the overall best performer of those with an average call volume greater than 30,000 per week.

Chief Supt Chris Gibson, said: “Last week our Force Control Centre hit a milestone of answering 999 calls in one second, which is a huge improvement from 12 months ago, when it was found that 999 callers were waiting on average 89 seconds for an answer.

Read More

Read More
Wigan pub attacker given community punishment and ordered to pay her victim comp...
GMP's 999 operators are now much quicker on the phone draw

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“Improvements to the service have been made by introducing a new incident response policy, which allows for better prioritisation of calls and co-ordinating of response.

"Ultimately, this means getting a faster response to the people who need it most.

“The force also welcomed its largest ever intake of 54 new call handlers earlier this month, significantly increasing the team and giving us the resources to be able to continue to improve.

"This is an exciting time for the force as we continue to make improvements where needed, ultimately, making the region a safer place for our communities”.