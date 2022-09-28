Greater Manchester Police leaps into national top 10 for answering 999 calls
Quick-on-the draw 999 phone operators have catapulted Greater Manchester Police to among the nation’s elite for fast responses.
GMP now numbers among the top 10 best performing forces in the country and the overall best performer of those with an average call volume greater than 30,000 per week.
Chief Supt Chris Gibson, said: “Last week our Force Control Centre hit a milestone of answering 999 calls in one second, which is a huge improvement from 12 months ago, when it was found that 999 callers were waiting on average 89 seconds for an answer.
“Improvements to the service have been made by introducing a new incident response policy, which allows for better prioritisation of calls and co-ordinating of response.
"Ultimately, this means getting a faster response to the people who need it most.
“The force also welcomed its largest ever intake of 54 new call handlers earlier this month, significantly increasing the team and giving us the resources to be able to continue to improve.