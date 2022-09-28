News you can trust since 1853
Wigan pub attacker given community punishment and ordered to pay her victim compensation

A woman who attacked another in a Wigan town centre bar has been ordered to pay her compensation.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 8:08 am
Catherine Cannon, 30, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, assaulted Nicola Phillips, causing actual bodily harm, at Harry's Bar, Wallgate, on October 22.

Wigan magistrates ordered her to carry out 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Harry's Bar on Wallgate

And with court costs and a victim services surcharge to pay on top of the compensation to Ms Phiilips, Cannon has to find £480.

Co-accused Lee Dutch, 29, of the same address, has also admitted to causing Christopher Nye actual bodily harm, on the same day.

But his sentencing has been further delayed for reports until October 27.