Man taken to hospital with stomach and chest injuries after Wigan road smash

A man needed hospital treatment follow a head-on car smash on a Wigan country road.

By Charles Graham
Published 4th May 2023, 08:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 08:22 BST

Police, paramedics and a fire crew were all called to Slag Lane at Lowton following a collision between a Nissan Ariya Evolve and a Ford saloon at 3.50pm on Wednesday May 3.

Major traffic disruption was caused when a section of the route between Byrom Lane and Garton Drive was sealed off by officers for three hours while the casualty was treated and the mess cleared up.

Slag Lane near its junction with Byrom Lane at Lowton was sealed off to traffic for three hours after the road smashSlag Lane near its junction with Byrom Lane at Lowton was sealed off to traffic for three hours after the road smash
Slag Lane near its junction with Byrom Lane at Lowton was sealed off to traffic for three hours after the road smash
Motorists were advised on social media to find alternative routes.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said that one of the cars’ occupants, a man, was taken to hospital with stomach and chest pains but it was not thought his injuries were serious.

No arrests have been made and the road was re-opened to traffic at 6.49pm.

