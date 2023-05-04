Man taken to hospital with stomach and chest injuries after Wigan road smash
A man needed hospital treatment follow a head-on car smash on a Wigan country road.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th May 2023, 08:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 08:22 BST
Police, paramedics and a fire crew were all called to Slag Lane at Lowton following a collision between a Nissan Ariya Evolve and a Ford saloon at 3.50pm on Wednesday May 3.
Major traffic disruption was caused when a section of the route between Byrom Lane and Garton Drive was sealed off by officers for three hours while the casualty was treated and the mess cleared up.